Maintenance work planned for Hooksett tolls on I-93

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound and southbound open road toll lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for maintenance work.

The closure is scheduled for 4 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Friday.

The closure is needed to do routine maintenance on the overhead equipment.

Drivers will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-ORT portion of the toll plaza, where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lanes or cash lanes.

