LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - Lanes have reopened on Route 2 eastbound after a cruiser crash in Leominster.

A car rear-ended the state police cruiser near exit 13 early on Thursday.

The crash caused major back-ups as each vehicle needed to be towed away.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)