Major delays expected on Mass Pike as Comm. Ave Bridge work continues

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Commuters planning to take the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday should expect some major traffic trouble during the morning commute.

Due to construction on the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge, the Mass. Pike will be reduced to two lanes in both directions starting today.

‘You’re in for a really long commute. Our modeling has suggested you could be seeing as much as a 90-minute delay if everybody who takes that road keeps coming that way on Monday,” said Jonathan Gulliver, Acting Highway Administrator.

Crews are working around the clock to replace the bridge, but in the meantime, commuters need to plan ahead, the MassDOT says.

Commuters taking the “B” branch of the Green Line boarded shuttles around the construction. Commonwealth Avenue and the Boston University Bridge have both been closed to traffic. Underneath the construction, the Mass. Pike will see lane closures in both direction.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said this kind of project would have previously taken 4-5 years to complete. The project to replace the inbound side is slated to last three weeks. The outbound side is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2018.

MassDOT says construction is on schedule; at least two-thirds of the demolition has already been completed.

Officials have provided a complete list of closures and detours here.

