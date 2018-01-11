Major delays plague commuter rail lines and the T’s Red Line

BOSTON (WHDH) — Several Commuter Rail lines and the T’s Red Line experienced delays during Thursday’s evening commute.

The MBTA said the Franklin, Worcester-Framingham and Lowell lines were all operating well behind schedule due to switch and mechanical issues. Trains have since resumed a normal schedule.

The MBTA said the Red Line is operating with severe delays due to a disabled train at the Charles-MGH station.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) was critical of Keolis, the company that runs the Commuter Rail, saying he expects more.

“Winter in New England comes with curve balls. That’s just part of the game,” said Baker. “But like the T, I have issues with the way the Commuter Rail handled this stuff and the way Keolis handled it. They need to up their game.”

