Major delays plaguing commuter rail lines

(WHDH) — Major delays are plaguing the commuter rail line Thursday night across the Bay State.

The MBTA says the Franklin line, Worcester-Framingham line and Lowell line are operating well behind schedule.

The Franklin line is running on a 45-minute delay due to a switch issue.

The Worcester-Framingham line is running on a 75-minute delay due to a mechanical issue.

The Lowell line is running on a 25-minute delay due to a switch issue.

