Major gas leak prompts thousands of evacuations in Cambridge’s Kendall Square

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Crews in Cambridge responded to a major natural gas leak Friday morning after a contractor in the area of Kendall Square dug into a line, prompting thousands of evacuation.

Fire officials said a high pressure line was ruptured around 8:30 a.m. at a building under construction on Binney Street. Video from Sky7 showed dirt and debris rocketing into the air at the height of the morning commute.

As many as 5,000 residents and workers in the area were evacuated, along with 11 buildings, officials said. Gas valves were finally shut off around 9:45 a.m. and the leak was contained.

Firefighters, utility crews and a hazardous materials response team spent several hours checking for explosive readings and are working to determine if the area could be deemed safe again. Some buildings have been cleared for re-entry.

Linskey Way and Binney Street were closed while crews scrambled to identify the source of the leak. Witnesses in the area said it sounded like “a bomb went off” when the line was first ruptured. Others described a “very strong odor” as a giant black plume could be seen billowing into the air.

Officials said an incident of such magnitude is “unusual.” It’s not clear when crews will complete repairs on the ruptured gas line.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)