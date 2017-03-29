Major gas leak shuts down highway, several streets in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A major gas leak Wednesday night has shut down a large portion of Rhode Island’s capital city.

Emergency crews responded to 40 Point Street near I-195 in Providence, where the source of the reported leak is located.

Officials say there is large leak rumbling below ground. National Grid is on the scene.

Nearby homes and businesses have been evacuated. Many nearby streets have been closed, as well as I-195.

No explosions have been reported. No one has been injured.

It’s not clear what caused the leak.

Severe traffic delays have been reported in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

