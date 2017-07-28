Major natural gas leak prompts thousands of evacuations in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Crews in Cambridge responded to a major natural gas leak Friday morning after a contractor in the area of Kendall Square dug into a line, prompting large scale evacuations, Eversource said.

Fire Officials said a high pressure line was ruptured around 8:30 a.m. at a building on Binney Street. Video from Sky7 showed dirt and debris rocketing into the air during the height of the morning commute.

Valves were finally shut off around 9:45 a.m., but not before many buildings in the area were evacuated. As many as 2,000 residents and workers in the area were evacuated.

The safety perimeter was established the area and Linskey Way and Binney Street were closed while crews scrambled to identify the leak.

Witnesses in the area said it sounded like “a bomb went off” when the line was first ruptured. Others described a “very strong odor” as a giant plume could be seen in the area.

Firefighters, utility crews and a a hazardous materials response team were all called in.

It’s not clear when the gas line will be fixed due to the massive blast that took place. Officials said there is no set timetable for repairs at this time.

No injuries were reported. Residents and workers are not being allowed back to the area.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)