Major Tobin Bridge project could bring 3 years of traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A restoration of the Tobin Bridge deck is expected to bring three years of traffic delays for commuters who live in the Route 1 corridor starting next spring.

The State House News Service reports that the MassDOT Board of Directors on Monday approved a $41.6 million project for deck repairs, structural steel repairs and painting on a portion of the Tobin.

Contractor J.F. White will conduct the restoration, which will be completed in three phases. The work will begin in April of 2018 and stretch into 2020.

The news service says phase one will last from April through November 2018, with phases two and three taking place April through November 2019 and 2020.

The work, which the MBTA expects to be complete by June 2020, will be concentrated on the Chelsea approach spans. The lower deck will be repaired while the upper deck will be repaved.

One lane of the lower deck will be closed during each phase of the project, keeping two northbound lanes open to traffic at all times, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT says one lane of the upper deck will be temporarily closed Sundays through Thursdays, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., to allow for paving.

The Beacon Street access ramp will be closed and drivers detoured for one month, and the Everett Avenue access ramp will be closed and drivers detoured for two months during phase one of the project.

MassDOT is awaiting a detailed project timeline from its contractor. Thomas Donald, MassDOT’s director of bridge project management, expects to push the project forward within two weeks.

