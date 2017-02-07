Major winter storm could dump foot of snow on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm tracking toward New England is expected to dump up to a foot of snow across most of Massachusetts on Thursday. A winter storm warning is in effect.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Wednesday, but conditions will change rapidly during the overnight hours as heavy snow moves in.

Up to 12 inches of plowable snow could fall in most areas, including the city of Boston. The storm is expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes.

All of Massachusetts will see at least eight inches of snow, with the exception of areas west of Springfield, as 4-7 inches is expected.

Flakes will start to fly during the early morning hours. It will intensify as the day progresses. The snow will be at its heaviest between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Temps will stay in the low 20s and upper teens throughout the afternoon.

Motorists should expect major travel disruptions. Blowing and drifting snow is expected. Travel conditions will be poor throughout the day.

The snow is expected to come to an end Thursday night. Freezing rain could linger in areas along the New Hampshire line.

Stay with 7News for complete updates on this storm, including school cancellations, traffic updates, and more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)