Major winter storm could dump more than a foot of snow on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm tracking toward New England is expected to dump up to a foot of snow across most of Massachusetts on Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect, covering the entire state. A blizzard warning has been issued for Cape Cod and the Islands, and for points along the South Coast and South Shore.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Wednesday, but conditions will change rapidly during the overnight hours as heavy snow moves in.

Over a foot of plowable snow could fall in some areas. Most areas will see 8-12 inches, including the city of Boston. The storm is expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes.

All of Massachusetts will see at least eight inches of snow. The Cape, Islands, South Coast and South Shore could see up to 14 inches. Parts of central and southwestern Massachusetts could see up to 16 inches.

Flakes will start to fly during the early morning hours. It will intensify as the day progresses. The snow will be at its heaviest between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Temps will stay in the low 20s and upper teens throughout the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph, leading to power outages.

Motorists should expect major travel disruptions. Blowing and drifting snow is expected. Travel conditions will be poor throughout the day.

The snow is expected to come to an end Thursday night. Freezing rain could linger in areas along the New Hampshire line.

Many communities announced parking restrictions in advance of the storm, and some school systems canceled classes on Thursday

