Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at Virginia GOP baseball practice

Alexandria, VA (WHDH) — Police in Alexandria, Virginia say they are investigating a shooting involving multiple people in northern Virginia.

The shooting happened at a GOP baseball practice as Congress members were preparing for a charity event.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a representative from Louisiana, was shot among three others.

Two police officers and a Congressional aide were also shot.

Representative Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama, said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as “a hip wound.”

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader.

The suspect is in custody.

