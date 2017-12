(WHDH) — Make-a-Wish Arizona allowed a boy, Raiden, to become a SWAT team member with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Raiden got to ride in a helicopter with his sister, and was even able to save some teddy bear hostages from villains.

Raiden was very excited to receieve the honor and said he had the ‘best day ever.’

