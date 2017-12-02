Make-a-Wish throws annual holiday party at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) — Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island threw their annual holiday party Saturday at Logan Airport, inviting about 100 sick children and their families for a day of fun.

The families are from Massachusetts and Rhode Island and they all had wishes granted by Make-a-Wish this past year.

“Our favorite part is when we open the door and they come in streaming in and you see how big their eyes get, especially when they see the airplane. It’s a great moment,” said Delta Airlines Dept. Manager Jeff Hollar.

Make-a-Wish partnered with Delta Airlines to host the party in the Delta Airlines hangar at Logan, where children got a chance to sit in the cockpit of the brand-new Airbus 320 plane and check out a state police cruiser up close. Other fun activities included face painting, bounce houses and decorating cookies.

At noon, Santa and Mrs. Claus rode into the hangar on their sleigh. Their elves came along and helped hand out presents to all the children.

“Any opportunity that children can step away from a chronic illness and not think about it, even for a second, that is great,” said parent Andrea Piccarelli.

