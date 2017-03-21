‘Make It Your Moment’: 2017 Boston Marathon banners unveiled

BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s less than a month before thousands of people hit the streets for the Boston Marathon, but a special event on Tuesday marked a sure sign of Spring.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, marathon legend Bill Rogers and other elite runners, helped unveil the race’s 2017 banners. This year’s theme is “Make It Your Moment.”

Over 500 banners will line the city streets, right through to race day.

The banners were created with the idea of celebrating the marathon’s history and the inspiration for each runner to conquer the 26.2-mile course.

“The Boston Marathon is a key part of our city,” Walsh said. “These banners will help tell that story.”

The hashtag attached to this years race – Be Boston – is an attempt to embody everything marathon Monday is about: the city, the people, and the journey to the finish line.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)