Glow in the dark doughnuts are gaining popularity online.

They are called ‘glo-nuts’.

An Australian bakery came up with the idea and if you want to make your own it is rather simple.

To make your own ‘glo-nut’ just crush some vitamin B tablets and mix it in the frosting.

The vitamin B causes the frosting to glow.

