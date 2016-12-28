Make your weight loss journey easier with helpful tips

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nobody said losing weight was easy.

But there are definitely some tips out there you can follow to make you’re weight loss journey go a bit smoother.

To start, keep a food journal.

You will be amazed to see what your meals look like on paper.

Second, be mindful of “empty calories.”

These empty calories add up and they are in alcohol, soda and in many other favorite drinks.

Last, count your calories but remember don’t obsess over it.

Your body needs energy each day, it is just those extra calories we need to watch out for.

