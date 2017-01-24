Malcolm Butler wished for matchup with Julio Jones five years ago

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots corner Malcolm Butler will get a chance to test his skills on Super Bowl Sunday against arguably the best wide receiver in football after wishing for a chance to cover him five years ago.

In 2012, while still enrolled at the University of West Alabama, Butler tweeted his desire to square off with Atlanta Falcons superstar Julio Jones.

I wanna check julio jones…lol……real talk doe.. — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) December 23, 2012

Butler plays a key role on the Patriots defense, which allowed the fewest points during the regular season. Jones presents an interesting matchup, considering he is the best player on the highest scoring offense.

Jones tallied over 1400 yards this season. In the NFC title game against Green Bay, Jones caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. His 6 foot 3, 220-pound frame and terrific speed make him a nightmare to cover.

Butler’s compete level is second to none. He intercepted four passes during the season and shutdown Pittsburgh’s top weapon, Antonio Brown, in the AFC championship game. And it’s hard to forget his game-clinching interception against Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.

Butler versus Jones is undoubtedly a marquee matchup that could determine the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl.

