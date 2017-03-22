Malcolm Butler’s mysterious Instagram post leaves Pats fans puzzled

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Is he staying or going? As the Patriots turn their attention to 2017 after another Super Bowl victory, corner back Malcolm Butler’s future with the team remains uncertain.

Butler reportedly wants a lucrative, long-term contract. The Patriots and Butler don’t seem to be on the same page when it comes to contract talks.

The Pro-Bowl corner has been linked to trade rumors involving the New Orleans Saints. He posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

Butler posted a photo of himself on a plane with a caption that said “nothing changed but the change.”

The 27-year-old has played a key role on the team, having played in two Super Bowls.

The meaning behind Butler’s cryptic message is certainly up for debate, but it’s been widely reported that he’s unhappy with his situation in New England.

