Malcolm Mitchell honored in home state for work on and off the field

Patriots rookie wide receiver, Malcolm Mitchell, received some special honors in his home state of Georgia.

Mitchell was recognized by the Georgia House and Senate yesterday for his productive first season with the Pats.

He finished the season with a total of four touchdowns.

Mitchell was also honored for his work off the football field.

His non-profit, Read with Malcolm, promotes education and literacy.

