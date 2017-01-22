Malden man charged in connection with Somerville stabbing

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) -

Dwayne Williams, 31, of Malden has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of a Somerville man.

Williams has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury in connection to the non-fatal stabbing of a 28-year old man from Somerville.

Around 8:30 Friday morning Somerville Police responded to Broadway near North Street for a report that a man had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found the 28-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests the two involved know each other and had been seen by witnesses arguing before the stabbing.

Williams will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Monday.

