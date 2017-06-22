Malden man strangled girlfriend with dog leash, DA says

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH/AP) – A Malden man police say used a dog leash to strangle his girlfriend has been held without bail.

Ryan Power pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges in the death of Leah Penny.

Authorities say a relative found the 31-year-old victim dead in the Lebanon Street home the couple shared on Wednesday morning, their children ages 1 and 2 asleep in their cribs in an upstairs bedroom. They were unharmed.

Police say the 32-year-old Power had left the home Tuesday night after an altercation with Penny. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

His lawyer said he has not yet had time to review the case. Prosecutors and Penny’s mother say Power has previously been abusive.

Neighbors in the area say they are on edge after Penny’s death.

“It’s frightening. It’s very shocking,” said Porziella. “Like I said it’s very quiet around here so to hear that a body was found is very scary.”

The death remains under investigation.

