Malden Police: 54-year-old man gone missing

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police in Malden report 54-year-old Lewis Rosati has gone missing.

Lieutenant Patricia Bailey reports Rosati walked away from the Golden Living Center on Main Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bailey says Rosati suffers from a severe brain injury that has caused memory loss. He was reportedly last seen wearing a winter hat that says “GO PATS,” a dark blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Any with information is urged to contact the Malden Police Department at 781-322-1212.

