Malden Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of woman; man arrested

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested in connection with a woman’s death that police are calling suspicious in Malden.

Police said they received a 911 call Tuesday reporting an unresponsive woman in a house on Lebanon Street. Neighbors said they saw lots of police cars in front of the house for hours.

Police said they then went looking for a 32-year-old male who allegedly left the house after getting into a fight with the 31-year-old woman. The man, Ryan Power, was found in Seabrook, New Hampshire and was placed under arrest.

Power was charged with strangulation and assault and battery. He waived extradition and State Police returned him to Massachusetts. He is due in court Thursday.

Police have not released the name of the woman, pending family notification.

