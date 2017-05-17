Malden police seek missing teenager

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police in Malden are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Lakyra Green, 17, was reported missing early Saturday morning, authorities say.

Green is said to frequently visit Ringe Towers and Jefferson Park in Cambridge. She is a student at Malden High School and works in Everett.

It’s not clear what Green was last seen wearing, but she has a nose, belly and tongue piercing.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Malden police at 781-322-1212.

