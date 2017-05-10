Malden woman accused of stealing thousands from school PTO

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Malden woman was in court Wednesday on charges that she stole thousands of dollars from the parent-teacher organization at the Forestdale School.

Police said Jane Marenghi was a PTO board member, which gave her access to the account. Around $11,000 of unauthorized charges were allegedly made from the account.

“You’ll see for the past five years that this beautiful girl has donated her time and money and tried to help the community. We were on PTO and helped any time they asked us to help. They’re very mean to her,” said her husband, Massimo Marenghi.

Marenghi was charged with larceny and intimidation of a witness.

