Man, 19, charged with assaulting two juveniles in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on charges he assaulted two boys in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police responded to Notre Dame Avenue and Conant Street Wednesday night for what was reported as an assault involving a weapon.

According to officials, two juvenile boys claimed to have been attacked by Michael Leard, 19.

A 15-year-old boy was reportedly struck by a pipe and knocked off his bicycle. The strike shattered his watch. He received minor injuries from the attack.

Another victim, a 12-year-old boy, said he was punched several times. He also received minor injuries.

Police say multiple witnesses were on the scene and confirmed the events to the responding officers.

Leard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault as well as other assault and bail violations. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

