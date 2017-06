PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash Wednesday night on Route 3 that claimed a man’s life.

Authorities say the victim, 19, struck a utility pole in Plymouth near exit 2.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The man’s name has not been released.

