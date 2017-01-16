Man, 20, stabbed at Stoughton home of UMass Boston chancellor

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man was stabbed during a house party at a university chancellor’s home while he was out of town.

The stabbing happened early Sunday morning at the Stoughton home of University of Massachusetts Boston chancellor J. Keith Motley.

Police say the 20-year-old unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in Boston. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

Motley says in a statement that he was traveling and not home at the time of the incident. He says he’s “very concerned” about it as well as the health of the injured man.

“I was traveling and not home at the time, but I am returning as quickly as possible so that I can fully understand what happened and respond accordingly. I will have more to say at that time,” Motley said.

Neighbors said the street is usually quiet. Police say someone called 9-1-1 just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects in connection with the stabbing.

Motley has been a chancellor at UMass Boston since 2007.

An investigation is underway.

