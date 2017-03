WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing a man.

Authorities said Osama Khan, 21, has been missing since Wednesday.

Khan is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

