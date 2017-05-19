Man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash on Route 24

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a man was killed late Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on Route 24 in Fall River.

Troopers responded around 10:25 p.m. to the northbound side of the highway and found a motorcyclist in the roadway.

Joshua Silva, 22, of Seekonk, veered into the guardrail and was thrown from his 2006 EX650 motorcycle, police said.

Silva was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his bike was found lying against the guardrail about a quarter mile north of the original crash scene.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

