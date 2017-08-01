Man abandoned daughter in desert without shoes or water, authorities say

KINGMAN, Ariz. (WSVN) — An Arizona man has been accused of leaving his 10-year-old daughter alone in the desert without shoes or water.

Inside Edition reports that the young girl was wandering for about 30 minutes, wearing just a set of pajamas, before she was found sobbing by a woman walking her dog.

Authorities say the temperature was about 91 degrees when the girl was found.

According to Fox 5 Vegas, the young girl told deputies that her dad forced her out of the truck and sped off. Deputies also said they saw a bite mark on the child, which she said her father did to her.

The young girl was taken to the hospital before she and her younger brother were placed into the care of the Department of Child Safety.

Inside Edition reports that when deputies showed up at 28-year-old Christopher Watson’s home, officials said he woke up from a nap and smelled of alcohol.

Watson told police he got into an argument with his daughter, took her for a drive and forced her out of the car, saying he did it to “calm her down.” He then said he went home, waited for about 15 minutes, returned to pick her up but said he couldn’t find her. He said he returned home, and deputies arrived before he could notify them.

Watson was reportedly arrested and released on his own recognizance. He faces a charge of felony child abuse, and is scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 4.

