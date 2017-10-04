PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says a woman was accidentally shot in the leg by her husband while they were out hunting for partridges in Aroostook County.

Cpl. John MacDonald says the couple was hunting around 10 a.m. Tuesday when the 72-year-old husband shot his 67-year-old wife in the leg. The husband then transported his wife to a hospital in Presque Isle, where she was treated and released.

Wardens say the couple were not wearing hunter orange, which is not required under state law during this time in the hunting season. Officials say the wife was hit by around three dozen birdshot pellets after the husband fired into dense foliage.

The shooting remains under investigation.

