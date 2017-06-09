Man accused in drunken driving crash was arrested earlier in day, police say

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - An undocumented immigrant charged in a drunken driving crash Thursday night had been arrested earlier in the day on an outstanding warrant, police say.

Jose Acevedo, 43, rear-ended a family’s car in Auburn, injuring two young children and two adults, according to police. The car was also badly damaged.

Acevedo was arrested after the crash. Police say his blood-alcohol level was more than 3 times the legal limit and that he could barely stand.

Investigators say Acevedo admitted to being an undocumented immigrant and not having a driver’s license.

Just hours before the crash, police say Acevedo was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Details on the arrest were not immediately available.

Court documents show Acevedo was arrested in February for driving with a suspended registration, an uninsured motor vehicle and an unregistered motor vehicle.

Acevedo is being held on $7,000 bail.

