Man accused in hate crime, illegal possession of firearms held without bail

LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - The Lexington man accused of racially harassing his neighbors and illegally stockpiling dozens of firearms was held without bail after a court appearance on Monday.

Suspect Robert Ivarson, 49, was charged in court last Tuesday after what his black neighbors said was a year of racially-charged harassment. Ivarson allegedly threw between 30 and 40 banana peels in his neighbors’ driveway and slashed their car tires. Police said they set up security cameras to catch the suspect and said they caught Ivarson in the act after viewing the footage.

Ivarson now faces new charges after State Police and the bomb squad received a search warrant and raided his home on Tarbell Avenue, where he lives with his parents.

During the raid of his home at 38 Tarbell Avenue on Thursday night, officials said they found 83 firearms, including rifles, shot guns and pistols. They also said they recovered 10,000 rounds of ammunition. Ivarson was not licensed to carry any of the weapons found in his home. Also confiscated was a helmet with a swastika on it.

His parents are cooperating with the investigation and are not believed to be involved in any of the events.

Police said they have so many seized items to process, they requested more time before laying out the details of their case.

Ivarson is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing next week.

