Man accused in Stoneham church thefts held on bail

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a Stoneham church is being held on $100,000 bail.

John McHale appeared in court on Thursday. Police said he broke into a donation box and stole money from St. Patrick’s Church last month. A church janitor said he saw McHale use a screwdriver to pry the box open.

McHale is also accused of robbing the same church back in October.

Police said they were able to identify McHale through tips and from photos the janitor took as McHale fled.

