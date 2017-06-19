Man accused of accosting 3 girls at Galleria Mall

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing charges after police say he aggressively approached three girls at the Galleria Mall in Taunton, touched them and then tried to flee.

Officers responded Sunday around 9 p.m. for a report of three young women who were accosted by a man in the mall’s food court.

Wayne Erikson, 33, of Kingston, is accused of making “accosting remarks” directly to the women. Police say Erikson also placed his hands on their shoulders.

Taunton police, along with mall security officers, wrestled Erikson to the ground when authorities say he tried to escape officers.

Erikson was arrested and charged with three counts of accosting, two counts of assault and battery and resisting arrest.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)