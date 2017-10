BOSTON (WHDH) — A man who was arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun to the Free Speech rally in Boston over the summer pleaded not guilty Friday.

Nathan Mizrahi faces several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mizrahi was one of several people arrested at the rally back in August.

