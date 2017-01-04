Man accused of committing lewd act at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after police said they caught him performing a lewd act inside a bathroom at an MBTA station.

William Aparicio, 67, of the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, is accused of performing the act in public view at the Back Bay station on Tuesday morning.

A Transit Police officer apprehended Aparicio while he was in the act and took him into custody.

Aparicio is charged with open and gross lewdness.

