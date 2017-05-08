Man accused of driving 129 mph on I-93

A man on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire was arrested over the weekend after state police busted him for driving 129 mph, authorities said.

Diego Dominguez Salazar, 22, of Nashua, was stopped Sunday around 1:40 p.m. on the stretch of highway that runs through the town of Bow.

Police say Salazar was driving in 2006 Audi A4 when a trooper spotted him traveling at nearly double the posted speed limit.

Salazar was arrested and charged with reckless operation. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

He is slated to appear in court in June.

