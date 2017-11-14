Man accused of exposing himself to Old Navy employees at Massachusetts mall

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to employees while inside an Old Navy store at a mall in Massachusetts.

Police were called Monday around 6:45 p.m. to the Dartmouth Mall after learning that a man had apparently exposed himself inside the store.

Upon arrival, police say officers found Antonio Caraballo struggling with mall security officers.

Investigators determined that Caraballo, of New Bedford, had exposed himself to Old Navy employees.

In addition to being charged with open and gross lewdness and assault and battery, police say Caraballo had five active arrest warrants.

Caraballo was taken into police custody.

