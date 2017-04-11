Man accused of exposing himself to young girls at Northborough sports facility

NORTHBOROUGH (WHDH) - A Leicester man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to three elementary-school-aged girls at a sports facility in Northborough.

George Fournier, 37, was arrested Saturday night at TeamWorks and charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness, according to Lt. Joseph Galvin.

A police report stated that Fournier approached a group of girl’s who were playing soccer on one of the facility’s fields, lifted up a Bruins jersey that he was wearing and exposed himself.

One girl, who told police she was “scared to death” by Fournier’s actions, said he exposed himself a second time following a trip to the men’s room. The girl said she felt as if her “heart was going to explode” after seeing the man’s genitalia.

The girls told police that Fournier made direct eye contact them with them as he exposed himself.

Fournier was arraigned Monday in Westborough District Court and was released without bail. A judge ordered him to stay away from the victims.

He is due back in court on May 22.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)