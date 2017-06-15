Man accused of firing shots in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in Concord, New Hampshire, have arrested a man accused of firing multiple gunshots at night near Main Street. No one was hurt.

Police said the shots were fired at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Police found a 9mm semi-automatic gun, expended ammunition magazines and numerous shell casings on a street that parallels North Main Street.

They arrested 33-year-old Timothy Dearborn on charges of reckless conduct, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and others.

Dearborn was being arraigned Thursday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

