Man accused of harassing Latino family at Salem Walmart attends dangerousness hearing

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lynn man was in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing after police said he harassed and tried to attack a Latino family at a Salem Walmart.

Police said Robert McCarthy yelled racial slurs at the family as they were walking to their car in Walmart’s parking lot after shopping on Black Friday. One of the women told 7News he threatened to rape her and said he would call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on them. McCarthy also allegedly circled the parking lot several times before trying to run the family over.

The family said other shoppers came to their aide and boxed McCarthy’s car in before police arrived. He is being held without bail and was charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to intimidate based on race or national origin.

