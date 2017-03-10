Man accused of holding 8 women captive in million-dollar home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta-area man accused of holding women against their will in a million-dollar home has been charged with additional counts of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

Sandy Springs police said in a news release Friday that they had added five more counts of each of the charges against 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts. Roberts was arrested Tuesday after a woman called 911 to report that she and others were being held to work as dancers and that Roberts had threatened to kill her if she left.

Police arrived at the 6,806-square-foot home the same day and rescued eight women.

Roberts also was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony after police said they found an AK-47 pistol and a Glock .45-caliber handgun.

