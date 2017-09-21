Man accused of indecently assaulting woman in front of 3 kids on MBTA trolley

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston man is facing charges after authorities say he indecently assaulted a woman who was traveling last week on an MBTA Green Line trolley with her three kids.

Joseph George, 37, approached the victim from behind as she bent down to pick up her belongings, rubbed his pelvic area against her and made an inappropriate sexual comment, according to Transit Police officials.

Authorities say the incident happened on Sept. 12 near North Station. George was arrested on Monday and charged with indecent assault and battery.

No additional details were immediately available.

