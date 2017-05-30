Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting child due in court

BROCKTON (WHDH) - The Brockton man who is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a six-year-old girl is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say 32-year-old Avery Howard picked up the girl on Route 123 in Easton and spent several hours with her on Friday.

The girl had walked away from home Friday morning.

After a few hours of searching for her, residents spotted the 6-year-old and police arrested Howard.

The girl was not hurt.

