Man accused of kidnapping, raping special needs student extradited to Saugus

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - A former bus driver for children with special needs who is charged with kidnapping and raping one of his young passengers in 1998 is back in Massachusetts to appear in court.

Henry Gonzalez, now 44, fled before his June 2000 trial after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old special needs student on Dec. 16, 1998 in Saugus.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office indicted Gonzalez on two counts of rape of a child by force, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and kidnapping.

Saugus detectives and the troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section began an intensive investigation to locate Gonzalez.

Officials named him to the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted list in 2001.

Detectives and troopers eventually developed information that Gonzalez was in the Dominican Republic, where he was arrested by deputy marshals in late May.

Officials completed his extradition Thursday night.

