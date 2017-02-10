Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Raynham parking lot

TAUNTON (WHDH) - A man accused of sexually assaulting and burning a woman that he allegedly kidnapped appeared Friday in Taunton District Court.

Nathaniel Simmons, 49, was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Police said Simmons kidnapped a woman in Brockton on Wednesday, forced her into a car and took her to a Walmart in Raynham, where witnesses say he sexually assaulted her.

Simmons allegedly fled the scene and crashed into another car on Route 104 before he was arrested.

The victim told police that Simmons assaulted her several times. Her clothes were found in the parking lot, along with a machete.

