Man accused of killing Bella Bond faces judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of killing Bella Bond was in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

Michael McCarthy was charged with first degree murder in the little girl’s death. Officials said McCarthy beat her to death back in 2015 when she was only 2 years old. Bella’s mother, Rachelle Bond, was charged with helping McCarthy cover up Bella’s death.

Bella’s body was found stuffed in a garbage bag on Deer Island. Before she was identified, she was known as “Baby Doe.”

McCarthy pleaded not guilty to the charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)